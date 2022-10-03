Mersen (OTCMKTS:CBLNF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mersen (OTCMKTS:CBLNF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mersen Price Performance
Shares of CBLNF opened at 31.60 on Friday. Mersen has a 52 week low of 31.60 and a 52 week high of 33.35.
About Mersen
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mersen (CBLNF)
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
Receive News & Ratings for Mersen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.