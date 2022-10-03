Meter Governance (MTRG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $53.77 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $3.25 or 0.00016624 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $53.77 million and $1.46 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,561,343 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

