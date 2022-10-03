MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Short Interest Update

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,220,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 8,940,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MET. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,817,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,420. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.44. MetLife has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $73.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 89.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

