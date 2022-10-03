MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Increased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

MetLife Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:MET traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.07. The stock had a trading volume of 49,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,936. The stock has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.72 and its 200 day moving average is $65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

