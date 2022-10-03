MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Stock Position Lifted by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,761 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.84% of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CXH. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 44.3% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 380,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 116,834 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,364 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Price Performance

NYSE CXH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,849. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $0.0265 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th.

(Get Rating)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.