MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Short Interest Update

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Special Value Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFV. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Special Value Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 10.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in MFS Special Value Trust by 26.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MFS Special Value Trust alerts:

MFS Special Value Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MFV traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,873. MFS Special Value Trust has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $7.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19.

MFS Special Value Trust Increases Dividend

MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.0396 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.73%. This is a positive change from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th.

(Get Rating)

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Special Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Special Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.