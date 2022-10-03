MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00004581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $9.78 million and approximately $326.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,867,643 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation.Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

