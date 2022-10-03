MinePlex (PLEX) Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001526 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MinePlex has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $85.67 million and approximately $11.84 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010877 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00144519 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $349.82 or 0.01798480 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005141 BTC.

MinePlex Coin Profile

MinePlex (CRYPTO:PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 289,238,094 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. The official message board for MinePlex is mineplex.io/blog.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology. Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars.

