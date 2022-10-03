Mist (MIST) Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last Week

Mist (MIST) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Mist coin can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mist has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mist has a total market cap of $14.19 million and $75,393.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mist

Mist was first traded on April 11th, 2021. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mist’s official website is mist.game. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mist is an open-world, Action Role Playing Game with a dynamic combat style that is unique in the world of MMOs. Collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore infinite immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG. You can collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG built on the Mist NFT Framework.The game universe connects to the MIST native token as the in-game currency, allowing you to farm and stake tokens to earn in- and out- of game rewards.”

