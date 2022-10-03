Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Short Interest Update

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,700 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the August 31st total of 155,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 102,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.
MG stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.58. The stock had a trading volume of 376 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,124. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85. Mistras Group has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $136.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.36.
Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.
