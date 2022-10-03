Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Short Interest Update

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,700 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the August 31st total of 155,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 102,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Mistras Group Price Performance

MG stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.58. The stock had a trading volume of 376 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,124. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85. Mistras Group has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $136.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of Mistras Group

About Mistras Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Mistras Group by 249.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 14,312 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mistras Group in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mistras Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 99,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 286,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 164,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

