Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

TAP opened at $47.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.91. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 15.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 82.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 11,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

