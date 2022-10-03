Momentum Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Momentum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 2.6% of Momentum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.93. 527,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,252,996. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.73.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

