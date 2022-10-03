Momentum Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 52,712 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Momentum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 52,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,285,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 20.6% of Momentum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $7.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $335.68. The stock had a trading volume of 337,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,245,865. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $368.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $328.12 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.