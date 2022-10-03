Momentum Advisors LLC Invests $424,000 in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Momentum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,274,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DSI traded up $1.31 on Monday, reaching $68.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,339. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $66.86 and a twelve month high of $93.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.20.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

