Momentum Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Momentum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000. Zoom Video Communications comprises 1.3% of Momentum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.03.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.58. The company had a trading volume of 134,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,873. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of -0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.80. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $291.31.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697,753.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,542,178 in the last 90 days. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

