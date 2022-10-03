Momentum Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,582 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Momentum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,617 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,026,000 after purchasing an additional 83,983 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,045,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,796,000 after acquiring an additional 39,012 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,701,000 after acquiring an additional 337,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,763,000 after acquiring an additional 154,885 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.56. The stock had a trading volume of 61,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,155. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $111.34 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.16.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

