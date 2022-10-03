Momentum Advisors LLC Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Momentum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,268 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in FedEx by 53.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,635,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in FedEx by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after buying an additional 54,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 in the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.24. The company had a trading volume of 80,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,951. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.52. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Loop Capital lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

