Momentum Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Momentum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,591,000 after purchasing an additional 49,376 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 156,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 109,921 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 199,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,368.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 43,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 40,493 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.88. 313,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,627,707. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.34. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

