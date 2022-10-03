Monero Price Tops $139.98 on Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and approximately $88.69 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $139.98 or 0.00726663 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,264.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021478 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00276587 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00141512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.63 or 0.00600257 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,182,451 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

