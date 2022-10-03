Moonriver (MOVR) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Moonriver has a total market cap of $108.58 million and $4.62 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.35 or 0.00054005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moonriver has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Moonriver’s launch date was November 17th, 2020. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,491,278 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

