Morgan Stanley Lowers Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target to $86.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.46% from the stock’s previous close.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.38.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.01. The company had a trading volume of 13,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,072. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.78 and its 200-day moving average is $101.50. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,078,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,350,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,279,000 after purchasing an additional 219,242 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,325,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,891,000 after acquiring an additional 761,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

