Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Sets New 52-Week Low at $610.00

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 610 ($7.37) and last traded at GBX 618 ($7.47), with a volume of 945716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 636 ($7.68).
Mortgage Advice Bureau Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 925.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 998.85. The company has a market capitalization of £352.35 million and a PE ratio of 1,817.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.14%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Mortgage Advice Bureau
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.
