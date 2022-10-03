Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Sets New 52-Week Low at $610.00

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 610 ($7.37) and last traded at GBX 618 ($7.47), with a volume of 945716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 636 ($7.68).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 925.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 998.85. The company has a market capitalization of £352.35 million and a PE ratio of 1,817.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Ben Thompson purchased 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 992 ($11.99) per share, with a total value of £297.60 ($359.59). In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Ben Thompson purchased 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 992 ($11.99) per share, with a total value of £297.60 ($359.59). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 950 ($11.48) per share, with a total value of £1,672 ($2,020.30). In the last three months, insiders acquired 503 shares of company stock valued at $394,395.

(Get Rating)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

