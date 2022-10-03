Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Position Decreased by SCHRODERS IS Ltd

SCHRODERS IS Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions makes up 0.1% of SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,484 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 481,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,912,000 after purchasing an additional 53,713 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 225,778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.33.

NYSE MSI opened at $223.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.55. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,868,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

