Namecoin Trading 1.6% Higher This Week (NMC)

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Namecoin has a total market cap of $12.91 million and $8,541.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Namecoin has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00004568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,184.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.64 or 0.00603003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00250890 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00047775 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008795 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Namecoin is namecoin.info.

Namecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Namecoin s a cryptocurrency which also acts as an alternative, decentralized DNS, which would avoid domain name censorship by making a new top level domain outside of ICANN control. The coin is designed to halve every four years with the same cap limit as Bitcoin of 21,000,000. With the domain registry service a small number of NMC will be destroyed so after mining has finished there will still be a deflationary ellement in place. Namecoin was the first coin to switch to merged mining.RedditWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

