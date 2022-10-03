National Bank Financial Cuts ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to C$23.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AETUF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ARC Resources from C$24.75 to C$23.25 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.32.

ARC Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AETUF stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

ARC Resources Cuts Dividend

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0904 per share. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

