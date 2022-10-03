National Bank Financial Initiates Coverage on GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF)

National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

GCM Mining Stock Performance

Shares of TPRFF stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. GCM Mining has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27.

GCM Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 5.49%. This is a positive change from GCM Mining’s previous dividend of $0.01.

About GCM Mining

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

