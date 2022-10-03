National Bankshares Cuts Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$15.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.75 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.22.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$8.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.84. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$6.36 and a 1-year high of C$12.71.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.8300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.21%.

In other news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang bought 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 596,438 shares in the company, valued at C$5,248,654.40. In other news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang purchased 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$47,960.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 596,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,248,654.40. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$39,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,660,867 shares in the company, valued at C$21,020,849.30. Insiders have acquired 35,450 shares of company stock worth $302,710 over the last ninety days.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

