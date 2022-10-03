National Bankshares Trims Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Target Price to C$9.50

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Headwater Exploration and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.75.

HWX opened at C$5.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of C$4.32 and a one year high of C$8.18.

Headwater Exploration ( TSE:HWX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$104.75 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Headwater Exploration will post 1.0899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

