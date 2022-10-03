National Bankshares Trims Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Target Price to C$17.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$18.43.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$11.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of C$8.44 and a one year high of C$17.13.

Insider Transactions at Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Robinson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.65, for a total transaction of C$93,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,170 shares in the company, valued at C$5,955,130.50. In other news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 4,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.28, for a total transaction of C$47,995.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,012 shares in the company, valued at C$992,986.59. Also, Senior Officer Scott Robinson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.65, for a total value of C$93,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,955,130.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,460 shares of company stock worth $2,206,514.

(Get Rating)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.