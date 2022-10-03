National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Trading 8.1% Higher

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) traded up 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.42. 102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 272,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Energy Services Reunited

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 340,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 402,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 59,569 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 541,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 329,571 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

