NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 350 ($4.23) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NWG. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.81) to GBX 400 ($4.83) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 300 ($3.62) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 351.43 ($4.25).

NWG opened at GBX 225.90 ($2.73) on Friday. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of GBX 182.85 ($2.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 276.09 ($3.34). The company has a market cap of £21.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 836.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 252.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 230.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Alison Rose sold 54,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.07), for a total value of £137,528.30 ($166,177.26).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

