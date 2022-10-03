Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down to $23.65

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.65, but opened at $22.76. Nayax shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 169 shares changing hands.
Nayax Ltd. provides commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business. It offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, a management suite, and consumer engagement tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anytime, anywhere. Nayax Ltd.
