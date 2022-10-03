Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.65

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.65 and last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 13889 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Neogen from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Neogen Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $140.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $403,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,436.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $403,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,436.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Douglas Edward Jones bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $100,170.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,651.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 51,100 shares of company stock worth $923,758. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Neogen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Neogen by 87.5% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Neogen during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neogen during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Neogen during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

