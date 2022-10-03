NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Shares Gap Down to $8.87

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.87, but opened at $8.62. NerdWallet shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 942 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.79.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

NerdWallet Trading Down 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16.

Insider Activity at NerdWallet

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.60 million. Analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other NerdWallet news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,143.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $45,315. Corporate insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRDS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,622,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NerdWallet by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 25,285 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.