Nervos Network (CKB) Price Hits $0.0037 on Exchanges

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $145.02 million and $2.78 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,300.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021487 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00276216 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00141761 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.90 or 0.00724866 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.85 or 0.00600255 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 38,964,231,299 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is www.nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

