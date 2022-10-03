Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 136.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,418 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $234.01. 59,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,667,278. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie raised shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cfra downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.51.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

