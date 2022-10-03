New Gold (TSE:NGD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Royal Bank of Canada

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday. The brokerage presently has a C$1.25 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. CSFB decreased their price objective on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of TSE NGD traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$1.37. 930,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,870. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.80 and a 1-year high of C$2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.49. The stock has a market cap of C$934.75 million and a P/E ratio of 8.00.

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$147.68 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Renaud Adams purchased 47,000 shares of New Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,084,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,116,878.44. In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Godin purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,500. Also, Director Renaud Adams purchased 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,084,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,116,878.44. Insiders have purchased 355,000 shares of company stock worth $338,560 over the last 90 days.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

