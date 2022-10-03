New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Director Marshall Lux Purchases 6,000 Shares

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $51,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,780. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:NYCB traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,618,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,007,199. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.96 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 34.72%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 27.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,137,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after buying an additional 245,819 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 38.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,091,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 108.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 999,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after buying an additional 520,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. B. Riley cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

