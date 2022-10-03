New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.48

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 16426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.96 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 57.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

