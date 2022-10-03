NewYork Exchange (NYE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $20,700.00

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, NewYork Exchange has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. NewYork Exchange has a market cap of $43,846.00 and $20,700.00 worth of NewYork Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYork Exchange coin can currently be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00005701 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NewYork Exchange Coin Profile

NewYork Exchange’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2019. NewYork Exchange’s total supply is 391,482,751 coins. NewYork Exchange’s official Twitter account is @nyecoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. NewYork Exchange’s official website is www.nyecoin.io. The official message board for NewYork Exchange is medium.com/@media_38301.

Buying and Selling NewYork Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYork Exchange utilizes the blockchain technology to create a financial integration between old classic stock and commodities market with the new trend of Crypto Trading platforms. The New York Exchange Coin is dedicated to using the smart contract feature of the Blockchain technology to raise and enhance investors to see the opportunities present in the stock market and commodities.NYE uses smart contracts and secure payment integration to facilitate transparent investments and perform all transactions efficiently through distributed processing.”

