NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Price Up 7.3%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.46 and last traded at $6.46. 3,327 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,023,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NextDecade Stock Up 5.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $814.62 million, a P/E ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextDecade

About NextDecade

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NextDecade in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,616,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NextDecade by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after acquiring an additional 975,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NextDecade by 799.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 732,935 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC grew its position in NextDecade by 257.4% during the 1st quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 767,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 552,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in NextDecade during the 1st quarter worth $1,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.