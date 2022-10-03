NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Price Up 7.3%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.46 and last traded at $6.46. 3,327 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,023,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.
NextDecade Stock Up 5.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $814.62 million, a P/E ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextDecade
About NextDecade
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextDecade (NEXT)
- Near-Term Headwinds Send Nike To The Bargain Basement
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- Is the Bond Market Signaling a Market Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.