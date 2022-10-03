NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Reduced by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,858 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 1.1% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $82.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.49. The firm has a market cap of $129.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.62.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

