NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $141.00 at UBS Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $156.00 to $141.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.19.

NIKE Trading Down 12.8 %

NYSE NKE opened at $83.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.59%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

