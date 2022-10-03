Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 51133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Specifically, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,024,396.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nikola news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,024,396.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,877,310.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 451,120 shares of company stock worth $2,038,951. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Nikola to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on shares of Nikola in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Nikola Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.50.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Nikola by 1.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nikola by 30.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Nikola by 15.8% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Nikola by 7.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Nikola by 97.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

