Nimiq Hits Market Capitalization of $12.41 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $12.41 million and $183,175.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005210 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001451 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016297 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,421,454,815 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Nimiq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser.The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain.Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

