Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) CEO Sells $304,589.28 in Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 23,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $304,589.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,995.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Nkarta Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of Nkarta stock opened at $13.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a market cap of $640.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.07. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $27.82.
Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Nkarta by 39.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 509,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nkarta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.
Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
