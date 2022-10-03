Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) CEO Sells $304,589.28 in Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 23,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $304,589.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,995.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nkarta Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Nkarta stock opened at $13.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a market cap of $640.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.07. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $27.82.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have commented on NKTX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Nkarta in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Nkarta in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Nkarta by 39.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 509,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nkarta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Nkarta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.