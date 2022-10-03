Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NSC. UBS Group downgraded Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna lowered Norfolk Southern from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Norfolk Southern to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $274.40.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $209.65 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $209.59 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.80.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

