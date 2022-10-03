Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Position Increased by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,933,000 after purchasing an additional 486,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,865,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,219,000 after acquiring an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after acquiring an additional 193,519 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,359,000 after acquiring an additional 487,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis stock opened at $76.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The company has a market capitalization of $168.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.09.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

