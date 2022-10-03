Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Holdings Boosted by Genesis Investment Management LLP

Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,990,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766,937 shares during the period. NU comprises approximately 5.4% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in NU were worth $59,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,454,230,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,393,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NU during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,071,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in NU by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,039,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,864,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,181,000. Institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NU shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. New Street Research raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.27.

NYSE:NU traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.77. 1,039,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,009,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

