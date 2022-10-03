Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Nutrien to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NTR opened at $83.38 on Monday. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $65.18 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.09 and a 200-day moving average of $92.47.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($0.05). Nutrien had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,564,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,774,000 after buying an additional 1,194,557 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,056,000 after buying an additional 7,949,254 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,078,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,513,000 after buying an additional 395,796 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,649,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,107,000 after buying an additional 85,067 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,026,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,985,000 after buying an additional 120,689 shares during the period. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.